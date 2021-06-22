Petro Matad’s (MATD) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Petro Matad (LON:MATD)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
MATD opened at GBX 7.46 ($0.10) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.39. The stock has a market cap of £50.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62. Petro Matad has a 1 year low of GBX 2.18 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 9.34 ($0.12).
Petro Matad Company Profile
