Petro Matad’s (MATD) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Petro Matad (LON:MATD)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

MATD opened at GBX 7.46 ($0.10) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.39. The stock has a market cap of £50.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62. Petro Matad has a 1 year low of GBX 2.18 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 9.34 ($0.12).

Get Petro Matad alerts:

Petro Matad Company Profile

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Bogd Block IV and Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 50,000 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 10,340 square kilometers in Mongolia.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Petro Matad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petro Matad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.