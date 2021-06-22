Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.91

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.91 and last traded at $11.91, with a volume of 1517532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.69.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PBR. Bank of America upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.25 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.79.

The company has a market capitalization of $77.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.2859 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is 65.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 617.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,845 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 132,388 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth $1,497,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2,744.8% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,123 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 10,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 280.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 745,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after buying an additional 549,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

