Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 374,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,483 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 0.8% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1,610.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 34,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 32,798 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $39.39 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

