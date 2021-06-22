PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 430,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,477 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $6,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GHY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 240,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,006 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 413,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.35.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%.

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

