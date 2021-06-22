Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.45

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.45 and last traded at $11.49, with a volume of 52 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.49.

The stock has a market cap of $736.84 million and a P/E ratio of 19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) by 173.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

