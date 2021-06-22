Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Stake Increased by Walthausen & Co. LLC

Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,530 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Photronics worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics in the fourth quarter worth $414,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Photronics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,328,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,270,000 after acquiring an additional 464,017 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Photronics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 660,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,979 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Photronics by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 20,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Photronics by 58.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 13,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Photronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Photronics stock opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.48 million, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.91. Photronics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $14.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.04.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $159.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.27 million. Photronics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 3.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,306. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 35,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $485,388.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,452,765.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,529 shares of company stock worth $685,125. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

