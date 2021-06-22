Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires Shares of 130,000 PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of PEDEVCO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

In related news, major shareholder Viktor Tkachev sold 66,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $99,661.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,873,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,889,738.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Moore Clark sold 84,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $110,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 454,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,380.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 561,514 shares of company stock valued at $839,609. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PED stock opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.36. PEDEVCO Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $131.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.08.

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PEDEVCO had a negative net margin of 316.34% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $3.53 million during the quarter.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held approximately 37,068 net acres in the Permian Basin Asset located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,948 net D-J Basin acres in D-J Basin Asset situated in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

