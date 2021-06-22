Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals makes up about 0.3% of Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.07.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total transaction of $4,443,773.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,530,740.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $267,036.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at $790,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,595,162 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALNY stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,101. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.29 and a 12 month high of $178.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.71.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 153.49%. The business had revenue of $177.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.62) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.