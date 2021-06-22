Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Raised to “Outperform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $202.00 target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $156.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PXD. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating and set a $167.00 price objective (down from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $181.36.

NYSE PXD opened at $161.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $175.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.83.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Boston Partners bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $643,852,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,943,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,008,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,096 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,725,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 280.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,362,099 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $216,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,473 shares during the period. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

