Pirate Chain Achieves Market Cap of $625.33 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 22nd. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $3.42 or 0.00011248 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $625.33 million and approximately $7.37 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.19 or 0.00303626 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.22 or 0.00168689 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00102236 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000846 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 183,097,487 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

