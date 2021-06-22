Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $98.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) will report sales of $98.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $85.81 million to $107.26 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $980,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9,967.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $392.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $345.61 million to $431.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $621.33 million, with estimates ranging from $596.78 million to $658.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 38.63% and a negative net margin of 178.21%. The business had revenue of $77.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.03 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLYA. Zacks Investment Research raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLYA traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.32. 547,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,664,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.23. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

In other news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 6,642,314 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $45,699,120.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,515.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 5,473 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $40,883.31. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 397,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,190.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,695,343 shares of company stock valued at $46,093,975 over the last quarter. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Hill Path Capital LP bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $15,571,000. Adelante Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $12,597,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $10,950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.