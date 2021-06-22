pNetwork Market Capitalization Achieves $22.93 Million (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Over the last week, pNetwork has traded down 36.5% against the US dollar. pNetwork has a market cap of $22.93 million and $6.45 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pNetwork coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00002186 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00052225 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00019227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.76 or 0.00644561 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00077025 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,298.45 or 0.07062874 BTC.

pNetwork Profile

pNetwork (PNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 78,568,795 coins and its circulating supply is 32,235,662 coins. The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings . pNetwork’s official website is p.network . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

pNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

