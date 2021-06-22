Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,432,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 124,474 shares during the quarter. Pool makes up 0.5% of Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 3.57% of Pool worth $491,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,626,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,597,352,000 after acquiring an additional 709,088 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,833,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Pool by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 887,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,488,000 after buying an additional 239,926 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Pool by 125.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 286,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,885,000 after buying an additional 159,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 398.8% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 176,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,094,000 after buying an additional 141,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $436.29.

POOL stock traded up $6.73 on Tuesday, reaching $459.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,365. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $256.85 and a 52 week high of $464.03. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $424.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a return on equity of 71.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 38.00%.

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total value of $773,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,655.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.97, for a total value of $4,142,670.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,387,409.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,757,571 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

