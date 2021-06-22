Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of research firms have commented on POR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

POR traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $47.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,770. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.34. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $31.96 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.47.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.27%.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $74,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,589.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William David Robertson sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $202,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,236.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,523 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 159.8% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 305.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 1,778.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.