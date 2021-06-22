PPL (NYSE:PPL) Raised to “Outperformer” at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL) to an outperformer rating in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has $47.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $39.00.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PPL. Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.27.

PPL opened at $28.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of -23.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. PPL has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPL will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stolper Co lifted its stake in PPL by 26.1% during the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 43,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 9,078 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 665,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,766,000 after purchasing an additional 70,498 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 22,739 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

