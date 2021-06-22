PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Given New C$19.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

PSK has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC reissued a neutral rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$10.40 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$15.88.

Shares of TSE PSK opened at C$14.41 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of C$3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.50. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of C$7.83 and a 1 year high of C$14.68.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$59.50 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is 145.25%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

