Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.57.

PDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of NYSE PDS opened at $38.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.50. The firm has a market cap of $512.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 3.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.75.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.47). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $236.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.39 million. Precision Drilling’s revenue was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth $90,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 10.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

