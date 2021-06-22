Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,784,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,302,000 after buying an additional 261,508 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 214.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 18,630 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. 36.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $83,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,545,133.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $114,770.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $45.15 on Tuesday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.48 and a 1 year high of $45.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.70.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 53.69% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The company had revenue of $612.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.42.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

