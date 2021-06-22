Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 121 Shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in National Western Life Group were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in National Western Life Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX grew its stake in National Western Life Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 10,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in National Western Life Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in National Western Life Group by 247.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

NWLI stock opened at $232.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $238.11. The firm has a market cap of $847.04 million, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.16. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.85 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $17.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $230.38 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 17.43%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Western Life Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and Acquired Businesses segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.