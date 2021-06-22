Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,587 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PROS were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PROS during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,731,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PROS by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,597,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,883,000 after acquiring an additional 61,616 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PROS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PROS by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 13,543 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in PROS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000.

Get PROS alerts:

NYSE PRO opened at $49.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $51.83.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. PROS had a negative return on equity of 55.89% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 2,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $105,190.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,080,176.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,146 shares of company stock worth $2,095,492. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. PROS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO).

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.