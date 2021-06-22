Proequities Inc. Acquires 133,258 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 8,738.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,258 shares during the period. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26,112.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 269.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS PAVE traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.32. 2,320,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.14.

