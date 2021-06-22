Proequities Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Proequities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

VXF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.01. 125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,765. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $113.69 and a 52 week high of $189.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.23.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

