Proequities Inc. Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Proequities Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,706 shares during the quarter. Proequities Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $4,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 16,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 20,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.60. 131,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,695,126. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.53. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $100.64 and a 12-month high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.