Proequities Inc. Purchases 18,045 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Proequities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,045 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 0.7% of Proequities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Proequities Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $10,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,821.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,171,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,823,000 after buying an additional 7,891,632 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,366,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,190,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $917,447,000 after buying an additional 1,416,286 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,699,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,028,000 after buying an additional 550,502 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $29,066,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.28. 2,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,401. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $54.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.