ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) Shares Bought by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus comprises about 1.1% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Get ProShares Large Cap Core Plus alerts:

Shares of CSM stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.27. 2,770 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.52. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 1-year low of $57.15 and a 1-year high of $71.32.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.