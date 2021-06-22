Proton Reaches Market Capitalization of $19.55 Million (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 21% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Proton has a market capitalization of $19.55 million and $981,349.00 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Proton has traded down 49.6% against the US dollar. One Proton coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00053957 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003691 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00020221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.47 or 0.00626265 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00077444 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,307.64 or 0.07137697 BTC.

Proton Profile

XPR is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,293,784,214 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

