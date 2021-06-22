ProximaX 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $108,899.00 (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One ProximaX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. ProximaX has a market cap of $5.66 million and approximately $108,899.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ProximaX has traded 28.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00047208 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00113804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.08 or 0.00157009 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000170 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,673.10 or 1.00429615 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003031 BTC.

ProximaX Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ProximaX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProximaX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProximaX using one of the exchanges listed above.

