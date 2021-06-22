Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,708 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Incyte worth $14,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 109,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 52,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 255,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,262,000 after purchasing an additional 30,237 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

In other news, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $1,621,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $32,301.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $84.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.38. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $75.52 and a 52 week high of $110.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.90.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.25. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $604.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.86) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

