Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,701 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of F5 Networks worth $11,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in F5 Networks by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,431,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in F5 Networks by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,980,000 after purchasing an additional 35,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in F5 Networks by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,951 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $185.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.79 and a 12-month high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $95,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,326.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 469 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $98,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,570 shares of company stock worth $3,312,614 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FFIV shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.07.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

