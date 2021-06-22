Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 41.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,815 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 48,524 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.29% of Wintrust Financial worth $12,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $8,860,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $379,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Full18 Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 12.8% during the first quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 29,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 58.2% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 10,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $76.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $37.28 and a 52 week high of $87.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.50%.

WTFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Truist raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.22.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

