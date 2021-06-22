Prudential Financial Inc. Has $13.44 Million Stock Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 61.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,057,897 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,689,279 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.33% of F.N.B. worth $13,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the first quarter worth $38,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 92.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

FNB has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.35. F.N.B. Co. has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.10.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

