Prudential Financial Inc. Has $13.86 Million Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 51.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 97,119 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $13,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RS. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $783,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,467 shares in the company, valued at $16,841,153.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

NYSE RS opened at $153.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.38 and a fifty-two week high of $181.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.80%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.67%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.