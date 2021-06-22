Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 16,737 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,737 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $12,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Comerica by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Comerica by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Comerica by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Comerica by 4.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Comerica by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $58,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $642,176. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMA shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.04.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $70.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.85. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $32.93 and a 52-week high of $79.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.18%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

