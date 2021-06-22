Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 92,802 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,412 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $11,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 569.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 30,271 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $717,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,202 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $635,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WYNN opened at $127.61 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $67.54 and a 12-month high of $143.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.23. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.45.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by ($0.41). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 327.32% and a negative net margin of 104.19%. The firm had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.54) EPS. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WYNN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Argus upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,927.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,915 shares of company stock worth $637,033 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,066 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

