Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,580 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $24,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Boeing by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,113,339,000 after acquiring an additional 607,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Boeing by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,028,467,000 after acquiring an additional 363,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Boeing by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,607,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,366 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The Boeing by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,562,147 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $976,576,000 after acquiring an additional 331,409 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Boeing by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,624,760 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $561,857,000 after acquiring an additional 41,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on BA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.65.

BA stock opened at $245.28 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $143.44 billion, a PE ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $239.99.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.70) earnings per share. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

