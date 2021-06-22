Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases 99,187 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 16.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 717,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 99,187 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $30,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 585,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,228,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 251,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,026,000 after purchasing an additional 25,549 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COLB stock opened at $40.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.92. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.62 and a 12-month high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $147.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.12 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 8.32%. Columbia Banking System’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COLB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

