Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 377 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.55% of Power Integrations worth $27,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on POWI. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.17.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $79.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.50. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.64 and a beta of 0.94. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.34 and a twelve month high of $99.05.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $173.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 42.62%.

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $711,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 111,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,016,319. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ben Sutherland sold 1,507 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $127,537.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,236 shares in the company, valued at $3,828,322.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,595 shares of company stock worth $1,793,684 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

