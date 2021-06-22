Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 394 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.50% of Texas Roadhouse worth $33,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth about $794,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,261,000 after buying an additional 82,676 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth approximately $321,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,921,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $184,393,000 after buying an additional 91,036 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TXRH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.04.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $91.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.01. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $46.84 and a one year high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $800.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 355.56%.

In other news, Director James R. Zarley sold 1,879 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $197,313.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,148,281.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $26,943.77. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,048.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,438 shares of company stock valued at $680,230. Company insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

