Pundi X[new] Price Down 45.8% Over Last 7 Days (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. During the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded down 45.8% against the US dollar. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00002177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X[new] has a total market cap of $182.03 million and $14.77 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00047236 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00112531 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.04 or 0.00157780 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000173 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,377.04 or 1.00094422 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X[new] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X[new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

