Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0531 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd.
Shares of PMO opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $14.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.96.
About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust
