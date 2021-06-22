Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Public Storage Raised by Truist Securiti (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Public Storage in a report issued on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.96 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.89. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Public Storage’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.97 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.83 EPS.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. The company had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Public Storage from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist boosted their target price on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $303.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $280.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $183.22 and a 1-year high of $304.49. The company has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $383,136,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,670,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,879,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,084 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,135,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,211,000 after acquiring an additional 689,548 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $120,335,000. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at $77,857,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 75.40%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.