Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04 billion-1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $955.98 million.

NX stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.89. The company had a trading volume of 92,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,598. Quanex Building Products has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.20 million, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.85.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $270.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quanex Building Products will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

