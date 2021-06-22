Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.020-0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $89 million-95 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.75 million.Quantum also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $- EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Quantum in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Quantum in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Quantum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of QMCO traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,383. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 2.24. Quantum has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $9.47.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $92.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.05 million. Equities analysts predict that Quantum will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Elizabeth King sold 18,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $149,979.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 291,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,485.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 8,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $57,750.55. Insiders have sold a total of 84,929 shares of company stock worth $629,354 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

