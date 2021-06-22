QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

In related news, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 52,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $1,463,090.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,164,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $2,848,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 904,168 shares in the company, valued at $25,750,704.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,340,213 shares of company stock worth $34,356,840 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE QS traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,829,982. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.58. QuantumScape has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $132.73.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts predict that QuantumScape will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.