Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Receives $39.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Quebecor from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Quebecor from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

OTCMKTS QBCRF opened at $26.52 on Friday. Quebecor has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $29.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.48.

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, wireline and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies and televisual products through its video-on-demand service.

