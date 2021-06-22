Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Takes Position in Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Broadwind at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BWEN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the 4th quarter valued at $1,263,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Broadwind by 4,711.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Broadwind in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Broadwind by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Broadwind in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Wagner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $85,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 478,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,376.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $275,205 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Broadwind from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWEN opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. Broadwind, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $81.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $32.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadwind, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

