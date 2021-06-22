Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,704 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,527 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,616,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,541,000 after acquiring an additional 633,411 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,648,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,348,000 after purchasing an additional 540,434 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tutor Perini in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,055,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tutor Perini in the 4th quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 816,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 215,300 shares during the period. 69.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TPC opened at $13.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.86. Tutor Perini Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.79 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $711.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.2969 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%.

TPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tutor Perini from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $2,241,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 71,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $1,106,576.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 333,091 shares of company stock worth $5,105,109 in the last 90 days. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

