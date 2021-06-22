R Mark Adams Sells 14,583 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) COO R Mark Adams sold 14,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $583,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 72,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,907,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

R Mark Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, R Mark Adams sold 8,914 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total transaction of $345,595.78.

On Wednesday, April 7th, R Mark Adams sold 3,586 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total transaction of $151,831.24.

Shares of ADPT stock opened at $39.88 on Tuesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $71.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.68 and a beta of 0.27.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,266.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

ADPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

