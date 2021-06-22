RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Shares Sold by AWM Investment Company Inc.

AWM Investment Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 980,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. RADA Electronic Industries accounts for 1.3% of AWM Investment Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned 2.00% of RADA Electronic Industries worth $11,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 556,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,425,000 after purchasing an additional 30,369 shares during the period. 47.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RADA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. RADA Electronic Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:RADA traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $12.72. 62 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,395. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $14.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.62 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.12.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.37 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.70%. Equities analysts forecast that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RADA Electronic Industries

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

