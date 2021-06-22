RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel based company involved in the military and commercial aerospace industries. The Company specializes in Avionics systems Digital Video Recorders, Ground Debriefing Stations, Stores Management Systems, Flight Data Recorders, Inertial Navigation Systems, Trainers Upgrades, Avionics systems for the UAV market, and Electro optic cameras for airplanes and armored vehicles. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RADA. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, RADA Electronic Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.40.

Shares of NASDAQ RADA opened at $12.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.12. RADA Electronic Industries has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $14.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.51 million, a PE ratio of 61.62 and a beta of 1.00.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.37 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 44,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

